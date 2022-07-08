This rare disease that paralyzes the face of Justin Bieber

Star Justin Bieber has not lost his voice but has to cancel several concert dates. In question, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzes part of his face, an infectious disease characterized by auricular shingles associated with paralysis of the facial nerve. While such conditions are quite rare, the syndrome was discovered in 1907 and is thought to result from infection with the varicella virus.

“My body is telling me to slow down.” In full world tour, the Canadian pop star is therefore forced to put a brake on his series of concerts.

In a video of nearly three minutes shot in front of the camera on Instagram, we can see that the 28-year-old young man has facial paralysis: the right half of his face seems to no longer react. “I can’t blink this eye. I can’t smile on this side of the face either”, did he declare. In the same video message, the singer said he does facial exercises and takes time to “rest and relax and come back to 100%”.

According to the rare disease portal, Orpha.net, it is a “rare infectious disease characterized by auricular shingles associated with peripheral facial nerve palsy, often accompanied by other cranial nerve damage”. Other common symptoms of the syndrome are hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, nausea and vomiting. According to several specialists, it is actually a reactivation of the shingles virus in the face, which makes people who had chickenpox from the varicella zoster virus in childhood susceptible.

No link with the Covid vaccine

In general, it takes a little more than a month’s treatment before recovering well.

The disease is treated with antivirals and anti-inflammatories as well as by facial gymnastics exercises to rehabilitate the face. It is therefore difficult to imagine the artist going back on stage this summer. After the singer’s communication on social networks, Internet users quickly saw a link with the anti-Covid vaccination, but this has not been established by the health authorities. The causal relationship between an injection and the reactivation of the virus is indeed not the subject of scientific consensus, although shingles remains under surveillance.

In France, the disease has been observed after the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine and is part of the “potential signals” under the surveillance of the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). However, the link that is made with one or more vaccines is currently unfounded. Considered a very rare infection, it affects 5 in 100,000 people each year in the United States. While most of these infections mainly affect older people in their 60s, anyone who has had chickenpox can potentially develop this syndrome.