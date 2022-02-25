This Razer hybrid gaming keyboard is on sale and can be yours for 40 euros less

Get this hybrid keyboard at the best price and add a touch of color to your desktop.

Razer has a wide variety of keyboards and one of them, which we were able to test in its day, is 36% offand it is none other than the Razer Ornata V2. This model usually has a recommended price of 109.99 euros, but right now it is available for only 69.99 euros. Although it is not its historical minimum, we are talking about 40 euros less, so it is not bad at all.

The Razer Ornata V2 is a hybrid keyboard that, according to Razer, combines the benefits of membrane keys and mechanical switches. This makes it very versatile, making it suitable for both work and play. In addition, it has a multifunction wheel and multimedia keys. could not miss the Razer Chroma RGB lighting which can be customized using Razer Synapse software.

A keyboard for all types of users

This keyboard is very comfortable under all kinds of scenarios and this makes it an option to consider. It is worth mentioning that Includes an ergonomic soft faux leather which is very useful if you usually spend many hours in front of the computer. When it comes to playing the keys are fully programmable and support instant macro recording.

The only drawback, although only if you prefer a wireless keyboard, is that the Razer Ornata V2 connects via USB. By the way, it has routing options so you can place the cable according to the layout of your PC. It can be to the left, in the center or to the right.

As you can see, the Razer Ornata V2 is an interesting keyboard and for its price it is a safe bet. It has a very careful design and is quite resistant, although it does not have the finishes of other keyboards of the same brand. In this sense we could say that it is mid-range.

