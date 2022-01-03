This rechargeable offer has everything included and costs € 3.99 per month

One of the most competitive rechargeable offers on the market today is available on the market: it costs € 3.99 per month and offers minutes, messages and giga

The market for virtual operators it is rather full of proposals and competitors. In addition to the most popular and established competitors, there are also several lesser-known but no less valid brands. This is the case, for example, of Rabona Mobile, whose new offer is aimed at so-called “low-spending” users, focusing above all on one of the lowest monthly prices in circulation: just € 3.99 per month, with debit on residual credit.

As reported by Mondomobileweb, the virtual operator under the Vodafone network (albeit with a maximum nominal speed of 60 Mbps in download and 30 Mbps in Upload) has started the marketing ofCross offer 11, reserved precisely for the benefit of those who intend to activate a new SIM card with the operator.

The promotion in question can also be subscribed with portability of your telephone number and is characterized by a monthly price of 3.99 euros. Contrary to the bundles on the market, there is a rather important gap in terms of the amount of data traffic, which in fact justifies the significantly lower cost compared to the best rechargeable offers available also in this first part of 2022.

Rabona Mobile Cross 11, the conditions of the offer

Rabona Mobile Cross 11 it puts on the plate the monthly availability of unlimited minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, unlimited messages to all national numbers and 11 gigabytes to surf the Internet under the Vodafone network at 4G speed, albeit blocked as mentioned at the beginning according to the thresholds of 60 Mbps in download and 30 Mbps in upload. The activation of the promo can take place online, through the official website of the operator, or by following the steps on the screen of the Rabona app, or even at authorized points of sale throughout the country.

The cost to be incurred each month is 3.99 euros, to which a contribution is added one one-off from six euros to activate the promotion. Until 13:00 tomorrow, Monday 3 January, it will also be possible to take advantage of an interesting promotion relating to the cost of the SIM card activated online: instead of 19.99 euros as usual, 10 euros.