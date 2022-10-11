this remarkable appearance in Florida

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck participated in a social evening in Florida. Three months after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still spinning the perfect love. And they prove it. After being seen visiting a house in Bel-Air at the beginning of the month, suggesting that a move was to be expected, the two spouses offer themselves a most remarkable appearance. Alongside Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys or Jamie Foxx, the interpreter of “On The Floor” and the actor indeed attended an evening in Florida, in tribute to JR Ridinger, the businessman and co -founder of Market America who passed away last August. The opportunity for the two lovebirds to appear ever more accomplices and lovers during the event, while Jennifer Lopez granted herself a musical moment with Alicia Keys, installed at the piano. His child Emme, 14, was also in the game. Read also: Legendary couple: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the long-awaited reunion The tribute of Jennifer Lopez The day after this social evening, it was on her Instagram page that Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to the businessman. Sharing snapshots of the evening, the singer notably honored her friend Loren Ridinger, the late wife of JR Ridinger. “My beautiful friend lost the love of her life over 30 years ago. Last night we celebrated JR’s life and even through all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month, we were able to smile, remember and even dance again… He would have loved that! »