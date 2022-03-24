This robot vacuum cleaner is almost 100 euros off

The ILife robot vacuum cleaner A11 plummets to 279.86 euros, with 4000 pascals, laser navigation, WiFi application control, mopping and sweeping. Everything you need to clean your home.

The iLife brand is not as well known as others in the world of smart home and robot vacuum cleanershowever, if you are one of those who is always running and has very little time to clean, we suggest you take a look at this interesting offer with which you can almost completely forget about cleaning your home.

Is about one of the latest models that ILife has launched on the market and can become your great cleaning companion: we are talking about robot vacuum cleaner A11 with a suction power of 4000 Pa, battery of 5200 mAh, remote control and a double function, since vacuum and scrub. But this is not the best, this robot vacuum cleaner is on sale on AliExpress from March 28 to April 1 and you can buy it with a discount of almost 100 euros, using the coupons you will find in the store. In this way, you can take home the new ILife robot vacuum cleaner A11 for only 279.86 euros.

Buy the new ILife A11: a premium robot vacuum cleaner for only 279.86 euros

The protagonist of this offer integrates a LDS laser navigation system which allows you to create a precise map of the rooms and the areas of the home to be cleaned. Thus, through its application and its remote control, it is possible to control which areas of the house should be cleaned and at what time depending on the user’s needs. You can control it in real time with the remoteor leave it programmed from the application.

Has a 4000 pascal suction powera premium brushless motor and 4 power levels to adapt to different surfaces and dirt. Regarding autonomy, it offers us up to 3 hours of continuous cleaning on a single charge, this thanks to its 4900 mAh battery that is responsible for keeping it running and non-stop for these 180 minutes. The best thing is that during this time the ILife A11 can apply its double function: mopping and sweeping your rooms in one passleaving every space in your home impeccable.

Thanks to your mobile application with a fast and simple interfaceyou can see the map of your house in real time, check the battery level and the amount of water, adjust suction levelsas well as switch from sweeping to mopping easily. Definitely, this model has everything you need and it usually has a higher price, so if you are looking for a robot vacuum cleaner premium, complete and with an accessible price to clean your housethanks to this limited time offer you could get it.

