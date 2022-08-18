this role in “Twilight” which was refused to him!

Taylor Swift – Met Gala 2016 – Famous

Taylor Swift was rejected for the casting of “Twilight: New Moon”.

The director of the second installment of the famous franchise, released in 2009, confided that he politely refused to allow the singer to make an appearance because he found it too distracting.

Chris Weitz revealed on the ‘Twilight Effect’ podcast that Taylor Swift was a huge fan of the saga but had to turn down her request to appear in her film because he feared audiences would be distracted. He now regrets his decision but insists he made it for the good of the film.

“The craziest thing was hearing that Taylor Swift was a massive Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time,” the ‘About a Boy’ director said. “Our Agent said “Taylor would love to be in this movie – she’s a Twi-hard. She would be willing to be someone in the cafeteria or restaurant or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.”

After refusing, Chris blamed himself for a long time.

“I also kicked myself for that, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift,'” he said of the ‘Bad Blood’ singer. “We could have been friends. She must have said, ‘Who is this fool?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking it’s for the best of the movie.”