this Samsung accessory is necessary yes or yes for your next mobile

The charger no longer accompanies the new Samsung terminals, whether expensive or cheap. For this reason, it is best to take advantage of the fact that the 25W falls at half price on Amazon.

Samsung’s policy is clear: if you want a charger for your new mobile, you will have to buy it separately. This strategy, which began with the firm’s high-end mobile phones, is already being applied to the cheapest models. It doesn’t matter if it’s 15W, 25W or 45W, the charger doesn’t come in the box for sustainability and environmental protection reasons.

The purchase of the charger can significantly extend the money invested in your new smartphone, so we recommend you take advantage now that the Samsung 25W charger falls to the €12.45 on amazon. It is a 50% discount offer, so do not miss it if you plan to buy a Samsung mobile with a 25W fast charge. Of course you can also use them with devices of other brands.

Buy the Samsung 25W charger at half price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series was the first from Samsung that came without a charger in the box. The manufacturer’s premise was that more and more users were reusing old chargersthus helping recycling. The same goes for headphones.which have also disappeared from mobile boxes.

In this way, Samsung wants to promote the idea of ​​granting them a new life to the accessories that we already have at home. However, if your mobile is 45W or 25W, but the charger you have is 15W, you will still be forced to buy a higher power charger if you want. make the most of fast charging and reduce waiting times at the charger.

What began as an exclusive strategy for the high-end has ended up also affecting other cheaper mobile phones from the company. For example, the new Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, which has arrived in Spain, supports 25W fast charging, but lacks the charger correspondent.

Choose the mobile you choose as your next terminal, we recommend you get the charger that corresponds to its fast charge (if you do not already have it) so that the charge lasts less than two hours. Amazon gives you a great opportunity to save a good sum buying the Samsung official 25W chargerbecause it lowers its price to €12.45.

Is he black color wall chargerwhich is small in size and you can always keep in your backpack or bag. It is one of the lowest prices that this company’s 25W charger has had, so don’t miss the opportunity to get hold of it and enjoy the most powerful charge on your new device.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

