The Samsung mobile has a discount on Amazon, specifically in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take one of Samsung’s mid-range for very little. you just have to pay 157 euros to receive at home Galaxy M12specifically in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung mobile has just what you need to enjoy a good performance, those applications that you use every day will work without problems. If you are looking for a cheap smartphone from a traditional manufacturer, this Samsung Galaxy is one of the best purchases you can make.

In addition, with Amazon you will have all the peace of mind in the world, fast and safe shipping, also all guarantees. If you are a Prime user, you will not have to pay anything and it will arrive at your home in 1 day.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 at the best price

Exynos 850

6.4″ IPS HD+ 90Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

NFC

The Samsung mobile arrives with a 6.4-inch screen with IPS technology, HD + resolution and 90 Hz. The only interruption is a small teardrop notch, but you’ll forget about it as soon as you start using it. His body is simple, with a nice rear that you can find in various colors. Being cheap doesn’t stop being pretty.

The one in charge of giving it life is the Exynos 850, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung itself. You will have no problem moving the applications you use in your day to day, its performance is more than decent. You can find it next to versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. You will also have the possibility to choose between 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung mobile incorporates a 5,000mAh battery, a good capacity that will allow you to get to the end of the day without exhausting yourself. It also has a jack port for headphones and even FM radiofeatures difficult to find in today’s smartphones.

The Korean firm has added 4 sensors on the back of its Galaxy M12: it comes with a main camera of 48 megapixels and f/2.0a depth sensing 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixel. In the notch of its front we find an 8 megapixel camera.

You don’t have to pay 160 euros to take home a good Samsung mid-range. You do not have to pay too much to get a smartphone that has just what you need, and that will accompany you for years offering a good experience. The Samsung Galaxy M12 will not be on sale forever, if you were looking for something cheap, balanced and safe, do not think twice.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!