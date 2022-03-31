This Samsung Galaxy 5G has never been so cheap

The Samsung mobile falls in price on Amazon, specifically in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Thanks to one of Amazon’s offers you can take home the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for only €297. It is one of the mid-range that we have talked about the most in recent months, a device that complies in all sections and comes with very interesting featuressuch as its 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 5G connectivity.

You will have nothing to worry about, with Amazon you will enjoy fast and free shipping, no waiting. Note that This Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G went on the market for 449 euros not so long ago, it has fallen 152 euros in these months. If you are interested, this is the time to buy it, it is still very competitive and its price is very tempting.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Buy the Samsung mobile at the best price

On the front of this Galaxy, a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Not only does it have a lot of fluidity, we are talking about a quality panel manufactured by one of the highest benchmarks, Samsung itself. It may be the best place to watch series, movies and play games.

Qualcomm has manufactured the processor that incorporates this Samsung. We meet him Qualcomm Snapdragon 778Ga chip with muscle that a few smartphones have mounted during the past 2021. In this case it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. You will not have performance problems, you will enjoy heavy applications and games with ease.

We find a quad rear camera in this Samsung Galaxy. lead a 64 megapixel main sensoraccompany a wide angle of 12 megapixels, a macro sensor of 5 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 4,500mAh and 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. As its name indicates, we are facing a 5G deviceso you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

You can not fail with the Samsung mobile, complies in all its sections and will offer you a great experience for a long time. It is a terminal that you can trust, well designed, with a high quality screen, a processor that performs without problems and cameras with which to take good pictures. For just 300 euros, it is one of the purchases of the moment.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!