Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of the best Samsung mid-range. The Galaxy M52 5G collapses to €264, but only for a few more hours. The Korean device arrives together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will have space for all your photos and applications.

Samsung mobile is a more than interesting purchase for less than 300 euros, has everything you may need and offers features that bring it closer to the best terminals of the company. A 120 Hz AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s chips, 5G… its specifications are no nonsense.

As if all that were not enough, Amazon’s security is another point to highlight in this offer. Fast, safe and uncomplicated shipments, with all the guarantees. It is something that is appreciated, as is its after-sales service.

Buy the Samsung mobile at the best price

Samsung manufactures some of the best screens in the technological world, you will enjoy like never before in this Galaxy. your board 6.7-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh, is a real joy. Series, movies, games or anything else you can think of, everything will look great on this panel. In addition, its 120 Hz provide a sensation of speed and fluidity that make a difference.

The one in charge of giving it life is one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 778G. In this case it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. It is capable of moving without problems the applications that you use every day, also all kinds of games.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.7″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

NFC and 5G

You will have no problem getting to the end of the day with your 5,000mAh battery. The Korean device also features NFC connectivity and up to 5G. You can browse at full speed and pay using your mobile. When you get used to it you can’t use your wallet again.

The Samsung mobile also enjoys a good photographic section, you can get a lot out of its cameras. It incorporates 3 sensors on its back, a main camera of 64 megapixelsan wide angle 12 megapixel and a 5 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. We do not forget its front camera, with a 32 megapixel sensor.

If you are looking for a mobile that complies in all its sections, a mobile that works well for a long time at a more or less adjusted price, this Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a very good buy. It is one of the best options below 300 euros, a device with which you cannot fail.

