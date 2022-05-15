One of the company’s best 5G mid-range continues to drop in price. You can take it for 190 euros less.

If you are looking for a complete mobile, well designed, with enough power and features that differentiate it from the rest, these lines interest you. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5Gone of the best mid-range of the companyis within your reach for only 259 euros on Amazon. It comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, quite interesting numbers.

The Samsung mobile went on sale a few months ago for 449 euros, you have the opportunity to buy it with a discount of 190 euros. It comes with a high quality screen, a processor made by Qualcomm, 3 cameras and many other features.

Thanks to Amazon you will have nothing to worry about, your shipments are fast, safe and totally free if you are a Prime user. Their after sales service and customer support are also excellent.

This Galaxy is a success

Our recommendation looks a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. You will enjoy movies, series and games like never before, it is a high quality panel. Its 120 Hz translate into speed and fluidity, when you get used to this screen you will not be able to use another of a lower level.

Thanks to its processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, you will enjoy good performance even with demanding games and applications. As we have said, it arrives accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards so you don’t miss any space.

You can take very good pictures with its main camera 64 megapixels, But that is not all. It also has a wide angle of 13 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode 5 megapixel. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

This Galaxy also houses inside a battery of 5,000mAh It will give you enough energy to get you through the day. As you know, we are facing a 5G smartphone, you will have the possibility to navigate at full speed. It also has NFCa technology that will allow you to pay without taking out your wallet together with applications such as GooglePay.

You have been able to verify it, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has everything you may need and is within your reach at a very tempting price. A good 120 Hz AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s processors, cameras for all scenarios and even 5G connectivity. There are very few smartphones this complete for less than 300 euros, this Samsung is a sure hit.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!