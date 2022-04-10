The Samsung mobile falls in price in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

You have the opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for only 294 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storagenumbers that will satisfy almost any user.

The protagonist of this offer is one of the best mid range presented by the Korean firm in recent times, a well-built mobile, with a high-quality screen, a powerful chip made by Qualcomm, good cameras and a fast-charging battery. If you are looking for a complete mobile for less than 300 euros, it is a purchase with which you will not fail.

This Samsung still has a lot to say

The first thing you will see in this Galaxy is its 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. That very high refresh rate provides fluency and speed, every touch on this panel is very nice. In addition, AMOLED technology translates into very striking colors, it is a joy to watch series and movies on such a screen.

In its entrails, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, one of the chips of the North American Qualcomm. As we have said, in this offer comes together 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. He is very well accompanied. You will not miss any power, it is capable of moving the applications you want without problems, from heavy games to those apps you use every day.

The Korean firm has added 4 sensors on the back of your Galaxy: it has a 64-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a wide angle of 12 megapixels, a macro sensor of 5 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches up to 4,500mAh and enjoy a 25W fast charge. It also features wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. As its name indicates, we are talking about a 5G deviceif your city is compatible you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

A 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm processor that will give you a lot of power, 4 cameras with which to take good photos and a battery that you can charge at full speed. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a good buy for less than 300 euros, you can’t go wrong.

