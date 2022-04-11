This Samsung Galaxy from 2014 has updated to Android 12L thanks to LineageOS

Share

The peculiar Galaxy S5 with its “band-aid” back, Samsung’s reference mobile in 2014, will receive Android 12L, although with a trick: it will do so thanks to the community through LineageOS 19.1.

It will not be the longest device to have Android 12L Well, more than likely that prize will go to the iconic Nexus 7, although the truth is that we are always glad that a smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S5 will have the latest stable version of Android albeit with a trick and thanks to the community.

And indeed, the flagship from Samsung in 2014 can already boast at his eight years of staying alive at least unofficially, welcoming LineageOS in its version 19.1 with the base of Android 12L and therefore with all the improvements of this intermediate version that Google has launched with the foldables and the tablets in the spotlight.

Our colleagues from xda-developers told us about it, who else, because most of the news from a scenes android that many believed forgottenbut that effectively continues to work to bring unofficial versions and new experimental builds to already discontinued smartphones and with its support ceased even many years ago, as is the case here.

It seems therefore that, without a doubt, we can already confirm that the Galaxy S5 is the top of the range of Samsung more friendly with fans of the flashingwho can now try a port Fully functional Android 12L based on Android Open Source Project and LineageOS enhancements.

It is confirmed that the 2014 Galaxy S4 is Samsung’s top of the range that fans of ‘flashing’ will have to buy, because at eight years old this peculiar smartphone will allow us to test Android 12L unofficially and with the LineageOS mask.

At almost 10 years old, this is the oldest device to receive (hack) Android 12L

It has been a popular developer known as khalvat who has been in charge of a work still in versions alpha and that it might not be too stable, but it is one hundred percent functional and that it is available for several of the Galaxy S5 submodels, always in LTE variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset.

The available builds They are for “klte” (SM-G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8), “kltechn” (SM-G9006V/8V) and “klteduos” (SM-G900FD/MD) models:

They say in the comments that this initial version of LineageOS 19.1 for the Galaxy S5 is surprisingly stable, but obviously not recommended for everyday use on a bedside smartphone being treated as it is a totally experimental ROM.

Besides, Android 12L improvements will not be enjoyed too much on a screen the size of this Galaxy S from 2014, at 5.1 inches, so maybe it is better to look for LineageOS but with the base of Android 12which is obviously already much more worked on.

At least there is a chance to still try new flavors of Android eight years later!

Android 12L is now official: all the news and compatible mobiles

