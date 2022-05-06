One of Samsung’s mid-range is discounted on Amazon, it’s a good buy if you’re looking for something safe and balanced.

The Samsung Galaxy M32, one of the most complete mid-range of the Korean firm, has a discount on Amazon. you can take it away for only 259 euros in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Have 70 euro discountbut only for a limited time.

Samsung’s catalog is full of very interesting options below 300 euros, and this Galaxy M32 is a good example. Also, thanks to Amazon you can receive it at home quickly, safely and completely free. You will have nothing to worry about.

Buy this Samsung Galaxy at a discount

This Samsung Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. It is a quality panel, with powerful colors, deep blacks and a refresh rate that provides fluidity. You will have no complaint.

Under its chassis is the Helium G80, one of the chips manufactured by China’s MediaTek. It has enough power to move those applications that you use every day, it behaves very well. As we have said, in this offer it comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not miss space.

MediaTek Helio G80

6.4″ Super AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz screen

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh 25W battery

Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

We came across 4 cameras on the back of this Samsung. 4 sensors with which you can take good pictures. It comes with a main camera of 64 megapixelsan wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

Your battery of 5,000mAh will take you to the end of the day, and thanks to his 25W fast charge you will recover energy in minutes whenever you need it. The Korean smartphone also has a traditional headphone jack Y FM Radioa feature that has been disappearing and is quite difficult to find in more expensive mobiles.

You can trust Samsung mobile, If you are looking for something cheap, complete and from a traditional manufacturer, it is a very good purchase.. Surrender in each of its sections and it will offer you a pleasant experience. You have been able to verify it, the Samsung Galaxy M32 does not lack anything. If you are interested, do not think about it too much, the units are limited.

