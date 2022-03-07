this Samsung Galaxy is a success and pulls its price

The Korean smartphone comes with all the features you may need at a very attractive price.

you can take home one of the best selling Samsung thanks to this offer from Amazon. You have at your fingertips Galaxy M12 for only 155 euros. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, you will receive it quickly and for free if you are a Prime user.

We talk about a complete smartphonewhich arrives with a good 90hz displayone of the processors manufactured by Samsung and even 4 rear cameras. Belongs to the Galaxy M family Samsung, which has left us very interesting phones in recent times.

Buy the Samsung mobile at the best price

Exynos 850

6.4″ IPS HD+ 90Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

Headphone jack, FM radio

The first thing that will catch your attention is its screen, which It has 6.4 inches diagonal, IPS technology, HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. Thanks to this high refresh rate you will enjoy fluency and speed. On its front there is only a slight interruption, the small notch that houses its front camera.

Under its chassis is one of the chips manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 850. It will move without problems the applications that we usually use every day, social networks, internet, videos and some other game. On the other hand, its 64 GB of storage they are enough to save a good amount of photos, videos and apps.

Samsung has added 4 cameras on the back of this Galaxy: we find a main camera of 48 megapixels and f/2.0a depth sensing 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixel. In the notch of its front, an 8 megapixel camera.

The Samsung mobile also has a 5,000 mAh battery, a headphone jack port and even an FM radio, difficult to find in today’s smartphones. All these features close a fairly complete set at a great price.

For less than 160 euros you can take home a whole Samsung Galaxy, a mobile that performs in all its sections. If you are looking for a cheap and safe mobile, with fast shipping that you do not have to worry about, this is your mobile. It has all the basic features you may need.

