This Samsung Galaxy only costs 161 euros and is my recommendation

One of the Samsungs that we have recommended the most drops in price again, this is your chance.

Are you looking for a cheap mobile but do not want to hear about Xiaomi? Thanks to this Amazon offer you can buy the Galaxy M12 by only 161 euros, along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You will enjoy fast and free shipping, everything is easy.

The Korean smartphone belongs to the Galaxy M familywhich has left us quite interesting phones in recent months. It works very wellhas a quality screena processor that gives you the energy needed and 3 rear cameras. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 at a discount

A mobile that works well, that does not have too many weak points and that can accompany me for years. There are those who are not looking for much more than this, and the Samsung Galaxy M12 can offer it. The Korean firm is an expert in the world of screens, the 6.4 inches of this Galaxy look great.

Inside is one of the processors manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 850. It will move without problems the applications that we usually use every day, social networks, internet, videos and some other game. On the other hand, its 64 GB of storage they are enough to save a good amount of photos, videos and apps.

Exynos 850

6.4″ IPS HD+ 90Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

Headphone jack, FM radio

Samsung has added 4 cameras on the back of this Galaxy: we find a main camera of 48 megapixels and f/2.0a depth sensing 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixel. In the notch of its front, an 8 megapixel camera.

The Samsung mobile also has a 5,000 mAh battery, a headphone jack port and even an FM radio, difficult to find in today’s smartphones. All these features close a fairly complete set at a great price.

For less than 170 euros you can take home a Samsung Galaxy, a balanced mobile that performs in all its sections. If you are looking for something cheap from a traditional manufacturer, it is one of the best options right now. In addition, thanks to Amazon you will enjoy fast, safe shipping with all the guarantees.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!