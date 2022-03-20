this Samsung Galaxy pulls its price before its release on the market, 269 euros

The mid-range terminal fully complies in all its sections.

The mid-range on Android is more discussed than ever, and with the breakthrough of Samsung and its Galaxy M and Galaxy A families, we no longer only look at Xiaomi and realme. And much less when we see how this Samsung Galaxy M23 has not yet been launched on the market and has already lowered its price: €269. Amazon has this offer that plummets its price from the 319 official euros.

The terminal will go on sale next April 1 and already can be pre-purchased on Amazon and PcComponentes at the same price. It is a mobile that arrives with a only version of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and very updated to Android 12. This Samsung smartphone you can stand up to him currently to others such as the Redmi Note 11 or realme 9i, with similar prices and characteristics.

The Samsung terminal will arrive in just 2 weeks on the market with a great 6.6 inch panel IPS type with resolution Full HD + and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Your speakers are compatible with Dolby Atmos. We had not seen a drop notch in Samsung in this range for a long time, but this Galaxy M23 has it, where it stores its 8MP front camera.

The power is taken from a recent batch processor, the Snapdragon 750G 8 nm that runs at 2.2 GHz and is mounted by other terminals such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G or the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. To complement the work of the CPU we have an Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB RAM type LPDDR4X. His internal storage is 128 GB expandable with micro SD cards.

We will see the fingerprint reader on the right side of the body made of plastic and with 8.4mm thick nothing more. In the back we have a triple 50 MP main camera with 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro lens. It strikes us that being a mobile of less than 300 euros has optical image stabilizer (OIS), practically delegate in the high range of any brand. We can record video in 4K and slow motion at 120 fps in 1080p.

Its battery more than meets its 5,000 mAh and its fast charge at 25 W. Be careful because the charger does not come in the box, so we recommend you get the original from Samsung, which is a best seller on Amazon and only costs 12 euros. And in connectivity, this Galaxy M23 has everything: 5G, NFC, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Dual SIM, 3.5mm jack and FM radio.

