This Samsung M12 is basic, functional and with a 50-euro offer

The search for a good smartphone can be complicated if we do not know how to search well, or if we do not know exactly what we are looking for. For that we are. exist smartphone models of the most accessible and that will guarantee us sufficient performance if what we are looking for is something that is not the top of the range. That’s why we bring you this Samsung on sale.
This one in particular is Galaxy M12 model, from its range of access, but that leaves nothing to be desired. Ideal to give to a person who does not look for too many extrencicities with the smartphones. We are faced with a 6.5-inch terminal, with Infinity V display that it has given such good results, and that it offers HD + resolution.
On design You will not be left behind either thanks to its smooth lines, almost minimal edges and a notch in the shape of a drop of water. It has a nice print that also makes it easy to grip to spend long hours with it.
Samsung’s cheap model
The most striking thing about this device is the quad camera system, with a 48-megapixel main camera, ultra-wide viewing angle and ultra-wide camera, to take photos with perspective. It also has a macro and focal camera. Can you ask for more from a mobile phone that drops below the 200 euro barrier?
As for the battery, it is also another of its strengths, equipped with 5000mAh, which will last you hours and hours. As usual, even this model includes a 15 W adaptive fast charging battery, being able to have it in a matter of minutes.
Something to pay special attention to is the performance of the terminal. The M12 combines the power of a Octa-Core processor and 4GB of RAM to enjoy a smooth and lag-free experience, guaranteed by Samsung. In addition, it has a couple of versions of 64 and 128 GB of storage, which you can expand up to 1 TB (very positive point) through a micro SD card.
Discount on Amazon
Now, as we always say, one of the most influential factors when discarding or choosing a mobile is the price. In the case of a Samsung mobile, we will know that we will have the guarantee of having a good terminal in our hands, with sufficient design and performance, as we have already taught you. It is discounted on Amazon.
With a 26% discount, it has dropped from 209 euros to 155 euros on offer in two of its versions, the 64GB version in green and blue, so now you know, take advantage and get this Samsung M12 smartphone at the best price for today.