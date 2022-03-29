This Samsung M12 is basic, functional and with a 50-euro offer

This one in particular is Galaxy M12 model, from its range of access, but that leaves nothing to be desired. Ideal to give to a person who does not look for too many extrencicities with the smartphones. We are faced with a 6.5-inch terminal, with Infinity V display that it has given such good results, and that it offers HD + resolution.

On design You will not be left behind either thanks to its smooth lines, almost minimal edges and a notch in the shape of a drop of water. It has a nice print that also makes it easy to grip to spend long hours with it.

Samsung’s cheap model

The most striking thing about this device is the quad camera system, with a 48-megapixel main camera, ultra-wide viewing angle and ultra-wide camera, to take photos with perspective. It also has a macro and focal camera. Can you ask for more from a mobile phone that drops below the 200 euro barrier?