Recently, we told you that Counterpoint Research published a ranking of the best-selling Android phones in Europe in 2021, a list that is led by the Samsung Galaxy A12 and now, a new report by the well-known market research company Omnia reveals that This Samsung of less than 200 euros has sold more than any iPhone in 2021.

According to the study carried out by Omdia, the Samsung Galaxy A12 was the best-selling smartphone in the world with more than 51.8 million units sold at an average price of $160thus surpassing the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 11 that ranked second, third and fourth respectively.

Thus, Apple sold last year more than 41.7 million units of the iPhone 12, more than 34.9 million units of iPhone 13 and over 33.6 million units of the iPhone 11.

The fifth best-selling smartphone in the world in 2021 was the Xiaomi Redmi 9A with more than 26.8 million units soldclosely followed by Apple’s most premium smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which occupy sixth and seventh place in this ranking with more than 26.1 million and 24.1 million units sold respectively.

The rest of the positions in this classification are occupied, in this order, by the iPhone 12 Pro with more than 21.2 million units soldthe iPhone 13 Pro with more than 19.4 million units sold and the Samsung Galaxy A02 with more than 18.3 million units sold.

These data demonstrate, once again, Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone segmentsince all the iPhones in this ranking cost more than $600 and still achieved *2021 sales figures of over 200 million units sold.

