This Samsung QLED 4K at a laughable price: almost 500 euros less

QLED televisions have the advantage of displaying content for long periods of time without having to worry about screen marking, as they are inorganic and durable materials, which allows a longer tv life .

The Samsung QLED Q80A that we detail today is the 50-inch model (125 centimeters diagonal) and resolution 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. inorganic technology quantum dot converts light into over a billion colors at any brightness level for 100% color volume.

Our offer today is starring a Samsung Smart TV with QLED technology from the 8 Series that was released in 2021, making it a very recent model. If you were looking for a new TV from size 50 inches at the best price you are in luck.

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the QLED 4K processor improves the quality of the image regardless of the source of origin, allowing you to view content in Ultra HD without that being its original resolution.

The technology AdaptivePicture automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast of each scene displayed on the TV based on ambient lighting, thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, it is quite attractive for gaming compatibility, since it incorporates the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, with which you can enjoy your video games ultra smoothly and without blurring thanks to the frame improvement process (FRC) of the new processor that optimizes the scenes in movement up to 120Hz in 4K, perfect for the new generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

You can even change the screen ratio to 21:9 and 32:9 to get a fuller view of the game and enjoy a better experience.

adaptive sound

If in image you are going to find a great quality, its audio is not short either. Thanks to 3D surround sound and Artificial Intelligence, the sound is played only in the exact place where the action occurs.

The Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) identifies potentially disturbing noises around you in real time and automatically raises the volume of dialogue, adding clarity to voices.

SpaceFit Sound allows you to enjoy optimized sound adapted to your space. Thanks to sensors that detect the environment, the new Samsung QLED TVs automatically adjust the parameters for a better sound experience.

