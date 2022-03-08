this Samsung smart TV collapses

The Samsung TV throws its price on the official website, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this Samsung offer you can take a 65-inch smart TV with 4K resolution at a great discount. Korean television goes down to the €691a really spectacular price for a device like this.

samsung tv usually close to 900 euros, so you can get an idea. We are talking about a smart TV, it will allow you download the best applications and get the most out of them: Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Twitch and many others. We tell you all its characteristics.

A high-end 4K TV at the best price

The Samsung TV has an impressive 65 inches, which translates into a diagonal of 163 centimeters. In addition to 4K resolutionincorporates a system of artificial intelligence which will take care of improving the image and sound in real time. It has BixbySamsung’s virtual assistant, but is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alex.

Thanks to technology Dynamic Crystal Color promise to reproduce 100% of the colors in a scene, whatever the brightness level. You will not lose a single detail, even in the darkest scenes everything will look great. It also comes with Ambient Mode, you can use it as a huge photo frame to decorate your living room.

It could not be otherwise, it incorporates the smart tv Samsung, which offers good performance and the ability to download all kinds of applications. Enjoy Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and many others easily. Your One Remote control will serve to control all connected devices and easily access content.

Less than 700 euros to receive an entire Samsung smart TV at home, with 65 inches and 4K resolution. It is a great opportunity to enjoy the best series and movies like never before. The Korean firm is a master in the world of screens, its quality is exceptional and its price is very attractive.

