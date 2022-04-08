The Samsung TV is 1,700 euros off, it is one of the biggest sales we have seen.

can you take a 65-inch smart TV with 4K resolution at an impressive discount thanks to this offer from Samsung. Korean television plummets to €1,099a spectacular fall.

samsung tv It has a PVP of almost 2,800 euros, there is no doubt that we are facing a unique offer. We are talking about a smart TV, it will allow you download the best applications of series and movies. We tell you everything you need to know about the Samsung smart TV.

Buy the Samsung smart TV at the best price

The Samsung TV surprises with a huge 65-inch screen and 4K resolution. Its frames are very fine, which leaves us with a spectacular front in which you will enjoy a immersive experience. It also has certification HDR10+ and all you can ask for is a top level panel.

As we have said, you can download all kinds of applications thanks to its system SmartTV. Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Apple TV and many others. Is one of the best operating systems for televisionsIt works fast and fluid. It also has Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, but if you prefer you can use Google Assistant.

We’re not saying this TV is smart for any reason. The Samsung device arrives with a artificial intelligence system who will take care of enhance picture and sound in real time. Although the content being played does not have the appropriate quality, the smart TV will process it to improve it.

You can get a spectacular Samsung TV and save 1,700 eurosIt is not an offer that you see every day. You will see your favorite series and movies like never before, the most important sporting events will be impressive on this screen. 65 inches is a very good size, which, together with the tiny frames of this smart TV, offers an experience at the best level.

