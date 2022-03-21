This Samsung smartwatch plummets its price

It has WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, in addition to allowing you to make mobile payments from your wrist without even having to take your phone out of your pocket. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a 1.4” Super AMOLED touch screen with a 450 x 450 resolution, 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory. With him you will be able receive notifications of your social networks, WhatsApp, incoming calls and check pending tasks on your calendar while listening to your favorite music by connecting headphones via Bluetooth.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm uses the Wear OS operating system, a novelty that previous generations have not had. It allows you to access the Google Play Store to fully customize the operation of this wearable that you can now buy at Amazon with a 44% discount.

We are talking about the best smartwatch that Samsung has launched to date and that has everything you can expect from a high-quality watch at a crazy price.

A smart watch that adapts to any situation, whether you are ready to play sports or go to an important appointment. Its wide variety of analog or digital spheres will allow you to wear a unique and different style every day.

Monitor your activity 24 hours a day

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 measures your physical activity non-stop, even when you sleep. Enhanced blood pressure measurement options allow you to check your blood oxygen levels, different sleep phases when resting, as well as real-time blood pressure. In addition, it is the first Samsung smartwatch that can measure your body composition so that you know your percentage of muscle mass, body fat, water levels, etc.

If you like to practice sports with this wearable you will know the impact of each training you do. Count daily steps, calories burned and locates you on the map with its GPS so that you can orient yourself without problems at all times. Exercising while wearing the Galaxy Watch also gives you the option to compete with friends and family who also have one. Endless challenges and badges with a point system that will make training a little less lazy.

Without a doubt, one of the best things about this 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch right now is its price. It has plummeted from the recommended 299, 90 euros to stand at €168.99. That is, you can get hold of it and save more than 130 euros.

