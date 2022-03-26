this samsung tablet pulls its price

Another of the things that are positive and, here, it clearly surpasses computers, is in everything that has to do with autonomy. Thanks to an 8,000 mAh battery, it can be used without restrictions by more than twelve hours , an excellent figure that allows you to work or study away from home without limits. Besides, it should be noted that it includes 45W fast charge which ensures that in less than an hour you can have enough energy to complete a work or study day.

One of the virtues of the model in question is to include a screen of no less than 11 inches . It is true that it does not reach what is usual in laptops, but its 11 inches are enough to be able to do editing work with enough ease and, furthermore, as the panel is AMOLED You will not have a problem with image quality. To the latter we must add that the resolution of the component is QHD and its frequency reaches no less than 120Hz . The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is really very good here.

A hardware that can with everything

This is very important, since it is essential that you have enough power to be able to run any Android application (this is the operating system that it includes). Thanks to the fact that inside it has a processor snap dragon 865+ with eight cores and that the RAM reaches 6 GB, you will not have any difficulty when executing anything that comes to your mind and, always, with a magnificent user experience, since the sensation is to have much more than you need in all kinds of tasks. Come on, you’ll go “left over”.

Another of the good details that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has in its hardware is that its internal storage space is 128GB. More than enough so you don’t have to save things in cloud services. Besides, it has the possibility of using microSD cards in case you need expand capacity of the tablet here. Not bad for a team that you can buy on Amazon right now for 110 euros less.

Good finish on this Samsung tablet

We say this because the manufacturing material used is aluminum, which gives it a most striking premium appearance. The color of the device that is being promoted is blue, and its weight is another of the great virtues that it offers because it is only 498 grams. With everything mentioned, and with other striking additional options such as the inclusion of four speakers or compatibility with the stylus S Penthe truth is that this is a really complete and recommended team.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.