This SanDisk USB stick is on super offer on Amazon

The period of Black Friday has passed, but on Amazon the interesting offers are never lacking and today there is an excellent one on a SanDisk 128GB USB stick.

It is a key that has a USB Type-C output at one end and a classic USB Type-A at the other, therefore extremely usable in combination with many types of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers and macs. The drive is USB 3.1 gen 1, so it also guarantees good performance with read speeds up to 150 Megabytes per second.

The offer, in particular, is about the memory cut from 128 GB which, although not at an all-time low, is nevertheless proposed to a great price, even lower than what is currently expected for the 64GB cut. The item is sold and shipped by Amazon and, if purchased with Amazon Prime, provides guaranteed delivery by Wednesday 8 December 2021.

Below you will find the link to take this very comfortable accessory home to you immediately at an advantageous price:

Buy SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go, USB Flash Type-C Drive, 128GB for € 18.48 on Amazon

