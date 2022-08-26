This Saturday, in Mujerhoy, Angelina Jolie, a star with a mission: save the planet

a long time ago

the cinema is no longer enough to fill the life of

Angelina Jolie. At 47, the Hollywood star spends most of his time

human rights activism and tireless visit to war zones. The well-known actress intrigues, fascinates and perhaps confuses, but no one can question the

sincerity and consistency of your commitment.

in the last few months

She has visited Ukraine as an ambassador for UNHCR, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Jolie is also the one chosen by Guerlain as godmother of a renovating entrepreneurship project,

Women for the beeswhich trains and supports female beekeepers in countries around the world, including Cambodia.

Jolie’s second homeland and the country where she resides part-time, where

his foundation works to preserve the environment and improve the conditions of rural communities. “It is necessary not only to help women, but also to strengthen the ties that bind them to men,” she says.

The

British historian Kate Lister is another of the stars of our magazine this Saturday.

Academic enthusiast of desire and its normalizationhis discoveries reach his classes at the School of Arts and Communication at the University of Leeds and nurture the project of

investigation Whores of Yorean interdisciplinary digital archive where he documents the history of sexuality.

“When I started this research,

I always thought of myself as a member of that collective. But when I started talking about hardworking sequels, I realized

how controversial this issue is within feminism and the divisions it causes“, recognize.

We explore the reasons why

the holidays always know us little and time seems to triple its speed on our days off. As it explains

psychologist Claudia Hammond the key is in the holiday paradox, or what is the same,

break the routine and monotony generate ideal conditions for time to pass faster. We analyze the causes of

postvacational syndrome and how we can make rest days really that.

Fashion bets on

the point in the final stretch of summerwhen we already dream of the autumn collections that arrive

full of contrasts. The eternal polka dot print returns to its long-awaited role and the new patterns lead us to

another comfort zone.

On our beauty pages we put the spotlight on

new cosmetic formulas that gain in efficiency and act in synergy with the skin to delay aging. And it is that the

generative treatments improve the skin’s own balance, regeneration and repair mechanisms, and ingredients such as

the bakuchiol either

the organic harungana compete with the retina for its

rejuvenating power.

In addition, we go through

the most beautiful gardens in the worldof the

Netherlands to UK via Los Angeles, China or Chile. Complexes in which aesthetics and species give rise to spaces in which the wild and the ornamental coexist with man as a respectful guest.