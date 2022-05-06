This Saturday, in Mujerhoy, Roberta Armani, the right hand of the Italian designer

daughter of

Sergio Armani, Roberta, 51 years oldbegan working with his uncle, the designer

Giorgio Armani, as a model and little by little he gained his trust until he became his right hand and the link with all the planetary celebrities. Every year, go

faithful to his date with the Oscarswhere there are many stars of the world of cinema who bet on this firm in which they work more than

eight thousand people throughout their

623 stores around the world.

For Roberta, Giorgio “is a teacher and works harder than anyone I have ever met. He is

the first to arrive at work and the last to leave. This is my uncle, a man

Very perfectionist. I have had to raise my level of demand to gain their trust, but at the same time it is

easy to work with because it’s so inspiring.”

Posy Simmonds has been, for decades, the

grand dame of cartoons from the UK, an author who amuses herself by revealing and portraying the petty miseries of publishers, readers and writers in her

new book, The literary world. Member of the

Royal Society of Literature and the Order of the British Empire, this illustrator who has just published her latest book in Spain confesses that “writing is a

solitary occupationfilled with

enviesfrom

insecurities and in which the

ideas of failure or rejection. You spend hours chewing on a pencil or procrastinating, to the point that it makes cleaning the bathroom more palatable than getting to work.”

After a start between curiosity and doubts, women artists and collectors take positions in the

NFT market, to promote a change in the art world. The

non-fungible token they seem to be everywhere and in reality, they are part of that imaginary web that we have been using all these years, from memes to videos through illustrations. Now famous as

Mila Kunis or Gwyneth Paltrow organize events to encourage women to invest in this type of art, share the wealth that promises the

crypto universe.

We analyze the

triumph of “out of office”the unexpected benefit that the obsession with prolonging productivity peaks has brought, because the new great ally of the employee of the month is

the disconnection. For

Rick Pastorauthor of

work self help book best-seller in recent years throughout Europe, «as we love that the

people think that we are going from fablewe work more to try

increase our income.

It is also necessary to take into account the

social pressure: if in a company everyone works

extra hours, it is difficult to break the pattern.” Fortunately, companies are learning to value not only the

result of workbut also to workers who care about the

break and more and more are

claim their free time and an identity beyond

linked to the world of work.

In fashion, the Olympus of fashion is flooded with

light flowing garments that transport us to antiquity, creations in which the

pleated, criss-cross and cut-out designs go hand in hand with clothing

skin and drapes. The icing on the cake of these styles in which the

simplicity and elegance are the essential ingredients are the

golden jewelry regal air.

Before the arrival of summer, with the heat we run the risk that

our legs swell excessively. Therefore, we take note of what the experts advise for a

good lymphatic drainage. Food is an important factor, also water or avoiding salt consumption, and there are important tricks related to

exercise or posturebut we can also complete our care routine with

a good massage with the right product which will serve to recover the sensation of lightness in the legs.

And also, we delve into the keys to

decorate our houses this season, whether ours are the

airs of the new Mediterranean as if we seek to give a new air to our teleworking place. While

in kitchens black is the new whiteand the

light tones are no longer a trendseries like

the bridgertons have returned our

living rooms opulent lamps,

sofas that invite romantic confidences or

tea games for ladies with character.