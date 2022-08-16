this scene completely ruined the character of Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley is Harry Potter’s best friend. Yet he was completely ruined by a single scene in the movies!

fans ofHarry Potter disperse all over the world. Among them, we can count on those who adore films on the one hand, and lovers of novels on the other. Many love both versions. However, true purists only refer to books! However, this type of fan has no not appreciated at all certain changes made to the characters by the film adaptations. Moreover, we can count Ron Weasley among them, since the best friend of the hero changes completely in each version. Indeed, he is loyal and a great friend in the books of JK Rowling. But in the movies, it’s a different story. The story portrays him as funny and superficial, who is often cowardly. It’s all the more annoying considering that Ron is one of the saga’s fan-favorite characters. Harry Potter !

If the films were a real success, they also unleashed the Potterheads. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, we all remember a small detail. If you’ve only seen the movies, you might think Ron is a bad friend, who doesn’t shy away from denigrate her entourage. Indeed, in the third part of the saga, the sorcerer students attend a Defense Against the Dark Arts class. The substitute teacher, Severus Snape, is notorious enough to be disagreeable. During this lesson, he calls Hermione a ‘I know everything’, which hurts her (even if it’s true). Ron then whispers to Harry that Snape scores a point for saying that. However, in the book, this same character comes to the defense of her friend. Yes, even if he is usually the first to qualify her as a ‘know-it-all’!

A small insignificant detail?

If this detail in particular will not have shocked the fans of the films, it is not the same for those of the novels. Indeed, this single action from Ron completely changes the image he gives of himself. From a loyal and courageous friend, he passes for a cowardly, weak and nasty. Besides, many Potterheads find that Ron Weasley is simply useless in feature films. Inevitably, if this iconic character from the books completely changes his personality, what becomes of his interest in the story? Moreover, with such behavior, it is to wonder why Hermione has decided to marry him! Everything is more logical in the novels of JK Rowling, in which he becomes a fervent defender of his beauty. In summary: do not be fooled by appearances in the movies Harry Potter !