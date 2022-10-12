this scene which was a nightmare to shoot for Audrey Fleurot

After four weeks of broadcast, Les Combattantes, TF1’s historic event mini-series, comes to an end this evening with the last two episodes, inevitably eagerly awaited by all viewers who have followed with interest the adventures of Marguerite (Audrey Fleurot), Mother Agnès (Julie de Bona), Suzanne (Camille Lou), and Caroline (Sofia Essaïdi) from the start.

Centered on the destiny of four women – a prostitute, a mother superior of a convent, a nurse on the run, and a bourgeoise catapulted to the head of the family factory following the death of her husband – during the first months of The Great War. , in 1914, Les Combattantes takes up some of the elements that made the success of the Bazaar of Charity and manages to brilliantly mix historical facts, romance…

Read more on AlloCiné

Les Combattantes on TF1: Audrey Fleurot and Julie de Bona almost played other characters

Les Combattantes on TF1: did you recognize the actor who plays President Raymond Poincaré?

Dahmer on Netflix: a new crazy record for the series with Evan Peters!

“Geek or big noob?” : our net quiz with the actors of Darknet-sur-Mer on Prime Video

“Oh m…., is it true?” : This Game of Thrones star thought his role in the finale was a joke

After her departure from Plus belle la vie, Pauline Bression (Emma) heroine of a new fiction from France 3