this schedule reduces the cardiovascular risk

When to fall asleep to reduce cardiovascular risk? A study demonstrates the existence of an exact hourly range: here is which one

Sleeping is good for sure. Surely insomnia causes considerable problems and sometimes a healthy night’s sleep is what we strive for most. What if we told you that, instead, a study recently showed that there is an exact time range in which it is appropriate to find sleep. Those who overstep this timetable, in fact, would more easily present cardiovascular problems.

The study was conducted by David Plans of the University of Exeter, UK and the results were published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, official journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Let’s analyze the results found and reveal what time it is recommended to fall asleep.

You might also be interested in-> Breakfast some alternative ideas to replace milk and biscuits

When to fall asleep: the answer is a study

The study involved about 88,000 individuals with an average age of around 61: they monitored their sleep habits for about 6 years with an accelerometer. The reported results were quite clear: Cardiovascular problems were reported in 3,172 people. Guess who developed these problems? That’s right: those who overstepped the schedules, that is, those who went to sleep after 11pm or before 10pm. This is because our internal clock would be upset.

You might also be interested in-> Tips for removing make-up, even the most resistant one

Plans draws his own conclusions “Our study indicates that the best time to go to bed is a specific time in our natural 24-hour sleep / wake cycle and that any deviation from the circadian rhythm could be detrimental to health.” and concludes “The riskiest time is after midnight, probably because going to bed so late reduces the chances of being exposed to the morning light which is important to reset our internal clock “

So what to do to promote sleep in this hourly space? Suspend the use of your smartphone at least one hour before bed. Avoid extreme sports activities and large meals. Prefer reading a book and meditation: keep the sleeping environment comfortable. If needed, try some breathing exercises.

Serena Garofalo