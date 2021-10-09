this season get ready for a film binge at the cinema

Photo credit: courtesy

Good news, fear slowly loses weight and data of the return to the cinema they are, if not yet irresistible (how could they be?), at least caressing. TO Elle We have been repeating it for a year as a mantra: Movie confidence – You can trust cinema. And that something has moved in the heads of the Italians is finally evident, even with surprise: August 2021 closed with 16 million collections against 5.5 million in the same month 2020 and the weekend of last September 24, a turning point, it has been the best for viewers and box office since the pandemic broke out.

In addition to the vaccination campaign, this is due to Dunes And James Bond, but also of the magnificent Here I laugh at Martone, in constant growth of word of mouth for i Three floors by Moretti. Merit of the quality, blockbuster or pure author, but never minimal, and the desire to regain possession of life and films made and imagined only for cinema, without too many algorithms.

Are you happy? Yes, but also a little anxious (mind you, nothing compared to when, at 7.55 in the morning, you receive the notification: “Today the platforms churn out 40 new products”): between October and November, in enthusiasm, we will be inundated with films in theaters, perhaps too many, unfortunately (or fortunately) many not to be missed and there will be running because crowding is unknown, how long will they stay in the room? But it’s worth a try, starting with Titane, the famous film by Julia Ducournau where the very fluid protagonist gets pregnant with the equally famous Cadillac. It can be appalling or pleasing, it certainly marks a leap of species in female direction.

Photo credit: courtesy

On October 14, two French films are released against each other armed, both interesting: the policewoman who becomes a drug dealer in The godmother with an amazing Isabelle Huppert e #I am here by Eric Lartigau, a surreal, melancholy and fun journey with a surplus of caustic criticism to the social world. On that overcrowded October 14, however, one film stands out above all: Still air by Leonardo Di Costanzo, supreme interpretation by Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, on the counterattack the good and the bad, the guard and the boss, in a prison in the process of being dismantled. It is the film not to be missed, waiting for, on October 21st, of Petite maman by Céline Sciamma, at least as tender about childhood as The arminuta, based on the beautiful novel by Donatella Di Pietrantonio, Campiello prize in 2017. By contrast, it is recommended The giants by Bonifacio Angius, ruthless and tarantinato, pure Sardinian and masculine autodafé.

Finally, at the beginning of November, two highly anticipated films will arrive that deal with true female stories, without a shadow of resignation: on the 7th the Golden Lion will be in the hall Anne’s choice by Audrey Diwan, the abortion film that has broken all taboos, will debut on Netflix Yara by Marco Tullio Giordana who traces the black story, more current than ever, of the Gambirasio crime. In short, it starts again, prepare the diary (and the handkerchiefs).