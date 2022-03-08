It happens to everyone to underestimate some signals of the body. Bad sleep or headaches, for example, are often seen as only passing symptoms and are ignored. Again, we have seen that what we believe to be normal intercostal pain, due to a cold, could hide a panic attack. Rather, we use drugs to sleep or to relieve pain.

Now that spring is coming, symptoms common to many people can be seen. Lack of concentration, headaches and restless sleep or insomnia are among them. We know that a bad sleep does not allow us to be at our maximum potential. This is why the change of season is so feared and can play tricks on it.

In fact, this seasonal syndrome that causes insomnia, depression, lack of attention, migraine, but above all an underestimated symptom is almost unknown. We are talking about nervous hunger and the spasmodic craving for sweets and carbohydrates. In this article we will analyze the symptoms and causes of this pathology. Then, we will try to understand how to deal with it also with the help of experts.

This seasonal syndrome that causes sugar and carbohydrate cravings, bad sleep and lack of concentration is almost unknown

It is called SAD or Seasonal Affective disorder. For the first time it was named by Norman E. Rosenthal in 1984. He had observed how the meteoropathic changes due to the passage between one season and another could upset some patients.

In fact, these climatic changes were followed by the appearance of symptoms attributable to depressive states. Sadness, lack of concentration and energy, abundant sleep or insomnia, mood swings, angry episodes, cravings for sugars and carbohydrates. These would be the main symptoms of SAD which may be accompanied by moments of inappetence followed by episodes of bulimia, weight gain, restlessness, frequent headaches.

The causes

It is known that varying hours of light and dark and temperature can affect the state of our body. As a result, we can also psychologically undergo changes. One of the most important factors causing these changes would be the level of serotonin and SERT, the protein that transports neurons. Seasonal Affective Syndrome sufferers would show higher SERT levels when there are fewer daylight hours and therefore less serotonin activity. On the contrary, there would be an increased production of melatonin, which causes drowsiness and lack of energy. The opposite effect would occur with the lengthening of the hours of light.

Therefore, it is plausible that SAD depends on a dysfunction of the serotonin activity produced by the lesser or greater presence of light. In addition to consulting a specialist, the treatments that so far seem to have given results are phototherapy, the use of antidepressants that inhibit the reuptake of serotonin and psychological therapies.