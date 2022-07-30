This sentence from the president of Atlético who closes the door to Cristiano Ronaldo

A rumor had been sending Cristiano Ronaldo to Atlético de Madrid for several days. On the occasion of the presentation of Nahuel Molina, his new recruit, the president of Colchoneros indirectly closed the door.

“With this recruit, our sports management has managed to place the last piece we were looking for. I repeat to our journalist friends, with this recruitment, our sports management manages to place the last piece we were looking for”, insisted Enrique Cerezo, president of Atletico de Madrid during the presentation of Nahuel Molina, the right defender who will have the difficult task of succeeding Kieran Trippier, who left for Newcastle and whose profile was very popular.

These words echo those of Cristiano Ronaldo, a little earlier this Friday: the Portuguese had made fun, on social networks, of the banner of Atletico supporters saying that he was not welcome. The Portuguese was content to comment on four “laughing” emojis.

Because this statement from the leader of Atlético sounds like the end of the rumor around the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese absolutely wants to leave Manchester United this summer to join a club that competes in the Champions League. So far without success. Atléti seemed to be a good option but it will obviously not succeed.

Nahuel Molina, a compatible Simeone profile

The rookie, the real one, Nahuel Molina, comes out of two seasons at Udinese with 10 goals in 68 games, showing undeniable attacking qualities. Able to evolve as a side or piston position, he seems to be the perfect profile to respond to the departure of Kieran Trippier. He is Argentinian, like his trainer Diego Simeone, and his characteristics fit well with the mentality of EL Cholo. The player is tied to the Madrid club until 2027 and the transfer fee is estimated at 20 million euros.