This sequence of a video game circulates as if it were from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict of 2022

A video with the statement that it is a combat between Ukrainian and Russian military aircraft has been shared more than 80,000 times on social networks since February 25, 2022. The sequence with the same statement was also released by two official accounts of the Ukrainian state. However, the recording was produced in DCS World, an air combat simulator, the video game development company confirmed to AFP.

“A #Ukrainian Air Force MIG 29 shoots down a #Russian Air Force SU-35 fighter”reads a Twitter post (1, 2) that carries the sequence.

An entry with the images on TikTok, for its part, refers that the recording shows the combat starring “a Ukrainian pilot who has been called ‘The Ghost”, [quien] He has shot down six Russian planes in a single day..

The audiovisual material, which also circulates on Facebook (1, 2, 3), Instagram and reached AFP Factual’s WhatsApp for analysis, shows several military planes flying and then the moment when two of them are shot down.

Similar content also circulates in English and Portuguese.

The 22-second recording was shared on February 25, 2022 by the Ministry of Defense and the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “MiG-29 of the Armed Forces Air Force destroys the unique Su-35 of the Russian occupiers”reads the ministry publication.

The day before, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, with ground attacks and bombing.

However, the viralized images are not related to these clashes.

video origin

Reverse searches of the sequence’s key frames, using the InVID WeVerify* tool, yielded a version of the recording published on February 24, 2022 on the Comrade-Corb YouTube channel, which broadcasts aesthetically intervened war images.

In the title of the publication on YouTube it is explained that the scene was generated in DCS World, an air combat simulation video game developed by the company Eagle Dynamicsbased in Switzerland.

“These images are from DCS, but are nonetheless made out of respect for ‘Ghost of Kiev.’ If it is real, God be with him; If it’s fake, I pray for more like ‘him.’”Says the description of the video.

The AFP contacted the owner of the channel, but until the time of publication of this article, no response had been obtained.

However, Eagle Dynamics confirmed to AFP Factual that the images were recorded in their simulator: “We can say 100% that this is an edited video from our DCS World game, and not a video of an actual dogfight.”

The company also pointed out that the video producer may have lowered the resolution of the video game to make it look like a recording made with a cell phone. He also explained that the planes that appear in the sequence are probably the MiG-29 and the Su-27, two of the computer-generated models for his video game.

Eagle Dynamics issued a statement on February 25, 2022, asking players not to generate images in the simulator that “can be misunderstood and potentially put lives in danger”.

The AFP has already verified other content (1, 2) linking video game images to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

