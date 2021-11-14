Netflix is ​​certainly one of the most loved and followed movie and TV series platforms. The proposed contents fascinate and attract thousands of viewers and manage to keep many people glued to the screen. Above all, a very interesting aspect of this platform is the fact that it allows a huge choice. In fact, if you scroll through the proposals, you have the opportunity to find dozens and dozens of films and series, looking for those that may be more suited to our tastes. And if we don’t have time to search, that’s okay. In this article we want to give targeted advice on a series, which certainly will not disappoint us.

This series on Netflix is ​​literally depopulating and involving everyone and the reason is more than evident

Over the years, Netflix has certainly given the opportunity to watch several interesting and engaging movies and series. And we had already talked about this in the past. For example, in our previous article, we described a really exciting series, which is one of the most loved ever on the platform. Or, in another article, we had described an engaging film always available on Netflix, which will surely involve us like never before with its plot and its actors. Today we continue the list, adding another small piece. And we describe, in short, “Altered Carbon”, a futuristic series that can only leave us speechless with its plot and its special effects.

The plot of Altered Carbon, a truly unmissable series

We are in 2385 in Bay City (today’s San Francisco) and technology has now totally taken control of society. And even, the way to defeat death has been reached, however, reserved only for the “deserving”. The episodes focus on one main character, masterfully described. We are talking about Takeshi Kovacs, a native of Harlan, who joins the revolution against the abuses born for granting immortality only to the so-called deserving. Killed, he is awakened more than 200 years later to investigate a murder. On a planet light years away, he will have to face threats and deceptions, seeking truth and justice at all costs. Well, now we know.

This series on Netflix is ​​literally depopulating and involving everyone and the reason is more than evident: it is shot in an excellent way. The characters, so intriguing and overwhelming, the special effects that follow one another, the fast pace in the series, the cheats and investigations. Everything contributes to creating a truly ad hoc product, which surely many will love.

