This series returns for a season 2 in June and it was unanimously received by critics, with 100% positive opinions!
Fans were impatiently waiting for season 2! In the end, they will not have had to wait too long to find Only Murders in the Building, which returns in a few weeks on Disney +.
The series caused a sensation when it was broadcast at the start of the 2021 school year. Created by comedian and actor Steve Martin (The Little Shop of Horrors) and John Hoffman (screenwriter of looking and of Grace and Frankie), police comedy Only Murders in the Building has found its fans since the first episodes of season 1, captivating the audience over its first ten chapters. Faced with this success with the public but also with critics, the American streaming platform Hulu was quick to announce the renewal of the series for a second season. And the good news is that it returns on June 28 next, still on Disney+ in France, as the platform revealed last March in a wacky video, like the universe developed in Only Murders in the Building.
Only Murders in the Building : unanimous reviews
In the first season, we discovered Charles, Oliver and Mabel. One evening, the fire alarm in their building sounds, these three then take the opportunity to get to know each other and discover a common passion for crime stories and podcasts… When one of their neighbors dies in circumstances mysterious, the trio decides to record a podcast to share their progress and discover the troubled history of their building. When he realizes that a killer is probably living among them, he sets off in a race against time to identify him before it’s too late… A rare fact to be underlined, the season received 100% of positive opinions on the site Rotten Tomatoes, an American site of reviews of films and series. On Allociné, viewers vote for a “crisp series, after these first three episodes, in a universe close to Agathe Christie and Woody Allen”.
Only Murders in the Building : what can we expect from season 2?
In the last episode of season 1, while they have just discovered who really killed Tim Kono, Mabel, Charles and Oliver are arrested for a new murder, that of Bunny, the director of the association of owners of the Arconia. In season 2, the budding detectives will therefore do everything to find the real culprit. “We here at Only Murders in the Building…we will not be quietly silent”, says Mabel in the trailer unveiled by Hulu in March. In the cast of this new season, we will obviously find Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as well as Cara Delevingne, who will play Alice, a specialist in the art world who finds herself involved in this latest case. Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Andrea Martin and Michael Rapaport are also set to appear in the new episodes.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias