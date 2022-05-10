This service allows you to play free retro and indie games alone or with friends

The cloud gaming immediately and seamlessly it is gradually taking shape: an example of this is the introduction last week of Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming. At the same time, the online social game is an increasingly popular activity among regular players and novices. Jam.gg is a new platform that allows you to play for free on solo, local or online multiplayer to an ever-growing catalog of retro and indie titles. After two years in the testing phase under the name Piepacker, it is already available on PC and Mac through this website, and in alpha phase mobile.

How to play in Jam.gg

To start using the service you just have to create a free account. Once the email has been verified and after logging in, the main menu welcomes us. From there we can go through the entire catalog, select a game and join an existing room or create one. This thing about the rooms requires an explanation, although it is really very simple. There is no “Play” button on the title page of the games directly, but we must be in a room to play them.

The room can be created publicso that any other user can join the game, or private, in which only those who are invited can enter; with this last option can be played alone to any of the titles. They can be searched, within the card of each game, player rooms that speak our language. There are also public rooms in the main menu that are not separated by game, but by player style: Social, Competitive, Discover or Hermits.

The latter is useful because Jam.gg is also a social tool. Although you can disable the microphone and camera before entering a room, in public rooms (up to eight players) you can speak into the microphone, write in the chat and display an augmented reality avatar personalized: our face is never shown in public rooms, only in private ones. In addition to the use of AR avatars, the creators assure that with the Bodyguard system, a “cutting-edge technology in Artificial Intelligence for text moderation”, there will be no spam or offensive words in usernames or room descriptions.

The catalog: classics from SNK, Atari and even exclusives

Jam.gg’s current catalog isn’t huge, though there is plenty of gem from the game’s history. There is a total of 107 games among which there are classics of SNK, Atari and Team 17but also recent games from independent developers who bet on the retro and even an exclusive multiplayer game, Arsène Bomber. So we can play Windjammers, Top Racer, Worms Blast, The King of Fighters 98, samurai showdown, Missile Command, Earthworm Jim, Evolution Soccer and many more.

The catalog will soon be expanded with more modern titles such as Overcooked!, moving out, No Heroes Here Y blazin chrome. The gaming experience is immediate: after starting the game they hardly pass four or five seconds until the game startsseamless, except for the controls, as each game has a layout different on the keyboard; can also be connect controllerssomething useful especially for local multiplayer.

As for the stability of the game, in our case we have not had any problems when playing alone or when entering other users’ public rooms. The latency is low enough to enjoy a game of metal slug x and even of Windjammers, but clearly not to play a competitive fighting game. As for the alpha version for mobilethe biggest problem is not in the connection, which works well over Wi-Fi, but in the touch controls, which require a lot more polishing and adaptation to each game.

Once in a room, by the way, can be switched on the fly between one game and another, which is welcome if you’re playing with colleagues and someone gets tired of the game that’s currently playing. They can also be save multiple games (there is a limit) of each game and resume them right where we left off the previous time or in another save file.

Finally, there is another option that steps into the risky field of emulation. Jam.gg allows load rom files of SNES, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, Mega Drive, NES, Master System and Game Boy games. In addition to playing solo, a room is created with that game, so you can invite other players.