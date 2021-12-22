This Shiba-themed crypto is up 200% today

On Monday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains after Dogecoin’s rally and Shiba Inu’s decline.

What happened

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu Empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) was up 207% daily to $ 0.000000001324; the coin rose more than 200% against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) gained 56% to $ 0.0000001468 and Defender of Doge (CRYPTO: DOD) had a 54% increase to $ 0.00000001308.

In the past 24 hours ShibaPup (CRYPTO: SHIBAPUP) was up 33% to $ 1.01.

For comparison, Dogecoin was down nearly 2% daily to $ 0.167 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, has gained nearly 3% to 0.0000315 dollars in the last 24 hours.

Read also: Shiba Inu prepares for scaling with Layer 2 Shibarium

Because it is important

Shiba Inu Empire is a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC); the project behind the token states that it will move towards the non-fungible tokens (NFT) and aims to acquire a professional football team.

Son of Shib, which describes itself as the son of Shiba Inu and is implemented on the BSC, plans to create an ecosystem using the SON token as the backbone and intends to branch out into the NFT industry.

The token announced a Christmas meme competition on Twitter.

MAKE A MEME CHRISTMAS COMPETITION 1st Prize – $ 250 USD worth of $ SON 2nd Prize – $ 100 USD worth of $ SON 3rd Prize – $ 50 USD worth of $ SON Join our Telegram group for more information and read the pinned post on how to enter: https://t.co/n11XfUxn3e pic.twitter.com/427h0vNn3z – SONOfSHIB (@SONOfSHIB) December 20, 2021

Defender of Doge states on its website that it aims to keep Dogecoin safe and will not allow Shiba Inu to win; the project that supports the token plans to publish its own marketplace for NFT.

ShibaPup, who calls himself the CEO’s favorite puppy Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, is a token also present on the BSC that released a video game based on the play-to-earn model.

The coin retweeted a post in which it noted that it was among the 10 fastest-growing cryptocurrencies on the cryptocurrency exchange BitMart.