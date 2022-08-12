this shocking confession about Zendaya

Euphoria without Zendaya? Impossible ! The young star was however on the verge of missing out on the role of Rue. We explain why.

For many young teens, Zendaya was KC Cooper on the show Agent KC. on Disney Channel. But that was before she lends her features to a sublime, drug-addicted and melancholic high school girl in an HBO production directed by Sam Levinson and produced by Drake: Euphoria. The series available in France on OCS follows neurotic teenagers, lost in their friendly, sexual and social relationships. Rue, the character portrayed by Zendaya, struggles with her addiction to drugs since the disappearance of her father. A role of composition which earned the young star to be rewarded at the Emmy Awards.

Zendaya, however, almost missed out on one of the greatest opportunities of her career. In an interview with varietyJennifer Venditti, casting director revealed that she had set her sights on another actress: “ There was a young woman who had been scouted by my team, a wonderful person who had had a similar trajectory to Rue and who had crossed over to the other side. But, with a television series, it can represent several years of work. She clarifies: We all loved her, but when we went through the rigors of the process, we weren’t sure if she could handle what it would take in terms of endurance. Venditti and Levinson ultimately decided to recruit Zendaya, even though she didn’t have ” none of Rue’s life experiences “.

How Zendaya Made TV History

Rue allowed Zendaya to achieve a real feat: that of being the youngest actress to be nominated twice for the Emmys at the age of only 25 years old. She also made history as the youngest producer (for Euphoria) eligible for the same award. What to move Zendaya who had confided last month, in tears, to Vanity Fair : ” I am overwhelmed. It’s absolutely crazy. The series means so much to me and to everyone who makes it. People put their heart and soul into it, and I’m so lucky to share that with all of them. The actress almost forgot to mention that she was nominated for Best Music and Lyrics for the songs she composed for Season 2 ofEuphoria. An experience that she modestly describes as “ very cool “.