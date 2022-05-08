This should be Cruz Azul’s most powerful lineup to play the Repechage against Necaxa

Cruz Azul could not recover three of its best men for the Repechage against Necaxa, even so, Juan Reynoso could put together a powerful lineup to get the pass to the Liguilla.

There is no time for more, Cruz Azul will play all its aspirations of the semester in the game this Saturday May 7 from the Azteca Stadium fieldwhere he will face Necaxa in the single game Repechage looking to advance to League of the Closing Tournament 2022 and stay in the fight for tenth star in Liga MX.

That is why, once again, Juan Reynoso is obliged to send the best men of his campus to face some Ray who arrive at the appointment only one place below Machinein ninth place with 23 pointsso this aims to be the most even duel of the Reclassification.

Cruz Azul: The casualties for the Repechage

However, unfortunately for Blue Crossthe cement strategist he will not be able to count on three of his best footballers to make a commitment to Repechage versus Necaxa: Jose de Jesus Corona, Pablo Aguilar and Carlos Rodriguez They are the players who will not enter the call, because none of them could overcome their respective injuries.

The alignment that Cruz Azul could form

In this way, again it would be Sebastian Jurado who defends the goal of La Maquina, after he has grown in confidence and already demonstrated it with a brilliant performance against America that saved him from defeat in the Clásico Joven on more than one occasion; he would be protected in the central by Julio Dominguez and Lusi Abram in the absence of Pablo Aguilar, as well as John Escobar on the right side and Adrian Aldrete by left.

In the midfield, as there is no other, they would repeat Erik Lira and Ignacio Rivero, while to enhance the attack on the wings, there would be the sprinter from Uriel Antuna to the right and Angel Romero by left.

It must be remembered that in the Clásico Joven, Juan Reynoso opted for a more defensive scheme 5-4-1however, there will be no more opportunities after this match, it is to seek to win it at any cost, so the ‘chess player’ could risk a little more to the offense and start drawing a 4-4-2this also added to the injury of Pablo Aguilar, so instead he could send Christian Tabo to support the attack and supply balls to Santiago Giménez, who declared himself ready to show his face in this phase.

How has the performance of the players been in Clausura 2022?

