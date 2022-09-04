This shows the inventory from the Mar-a-Lago raid

See what details the photo of the documents seized in Mar-a-Lago reveals 3:03

(CNN) — US District Judge Aileen Cannon released a detailed inventory of the Mar-a-Lago raid on Friday that the Justice Department previously filed under court seal.



The released search inventory showed that the classified documents had been mixed with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.

Federal investigators also recovered more than 11,000 unclassified government documents.

A box containing documents marked with confidential, secret and top-secret classification IDs also contained “99 magazine/newspaper/newspaper articles,” according to last month’s raid inventory filed in federal court in Florida.

Several other boxes listed in the inventory contained documents marked classified stored with news clippings, as well as items of clothing and gifts.

The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on the classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret, and 31 documents marked confidential.

In addition, federal investigators collected more than 48 empty folders with a “classified label” and 42 empty folders marked to be returned to the secretary of staff or military aide.

The judge also released a status report the department filed under seal on its investigative team’s review of the evidence thus far.

Cannon, at a hearing Thursday, indicated that he intended to make the documents public. He did so after giving prosecutors and former President Donald Trump’s lawyers a chance to raise any objections to the release of the documents. They didn’t.

Prosecutors wrote in the investigative team’s status report that was unsealed that “all evidence regarding the seized items, including, but not limited to, the nature and manner in which they were stored, as well as any evidence regarding particular documents or articles of interest, will inform the government’s investigation.”

“The investigation team has reviewed the materials seized as part of its ongoing investigation, assessing the relevance and character of each item seized, and making preliminary decisions on avenues of investigation suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the items. items seized,” the status report said.

“The seized material will continue to be used to advance the government’s investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and evaluate the seized material as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” he added. the Department of Justice.