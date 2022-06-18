This Sienna Miller look is the antithesis of boho style

Tennis fans have long teeth with the countdown to Wimbledon. There are only three weeks left for the garden parties, the strawberries and cream and the sips of Pimm’s, the summer red of the English. Elegant spectators are recurring in tennis; for example, Sienna Miller, who attended the French Open with a very chic look.

Sienna with her boyfriend Oli Green in the men’s singles final. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

The actress settled in the stands of the Stade Roland Garros with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and fellow actor Hugh Grant, to watch the exciting men’s singles match, in which Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud and took the title.

Miller wore very Wimbledon white jeans and a navy blue Lacoste sweater with the crocodile logo (the brand is an official sponsor of the tournament), white Charles & Keith boots and vintage sunglasses. Oli, for his part, wore a Lacoste cardigan, a partially unbuttoned blue shirt and navy blue chinos for the occasion.

A few days earlier, Sienna attended another game in a white V-neck sweater by Lacoste, very grunge gray jeans, and loafers by Gucci. Oli accompanied her again with straight jeans, a denim jacket and the Boston model from Birkenstock.