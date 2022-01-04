Lowering bad cholesterol is a daily challenge that many face. In addition to medicines, a balanced diet and regular physical activity, some small tricks in the kitchen could help. For example, this way of cooking some foods could help reduce cholesterol without giving up good food.

Nature can also be a valid ally of the body. And in the cold period, for example, you can resort to dishes and drinks that, in addition to heat and health, also offer a delicious cuddle.

This simple home brew that would help lower bad cholesterol is a mine of antioxidants

If we are looking for healthy foods that are health allies, we should look first between fruits and vegetables. In winter, even if few buy it, there is for example the date, which could help against cholesterol and is delicious cooked in this delicious appetizer.

For a hot drink, however, some plants and flowers could be the special ingredient for infusions and herbal teas that are allies of health. Among these, we find the red vine, a plant species widely used in various medicinal products. The red leaves of the vine have astringent and anti-inflammatory properties, which would help in conditions of bleeding or diarrhea.

But the red vine is most famous for its role in the potential to lower bad cholesterol. In fact, it contains flavonoid molecules, which have antioxidant potential that would help reduce cholesterol. In addition, they would be helpful in relaxing blood vessels and decreasing the risk of coronary heart disease.

Now let’s see how to prepare an infusion based on this plant species that is an ally of health.

How to prepare red vine tea at home

To prepare the red vine tea at home, you will need about a teaspoon of leaves in herbal tea cut for each cup of water. Boil the water in a saucepan, turn off the heat and leave the red vine leaves to infuse for 10 minutes. Drink about 2 or 3 cups a day.

The red vine has numerous other properties that would protect health. In fact, it would help against varicose veins and chronic fatigue, heavy menstruation or attention deficit.

This infusion can therefore be taken for multiple purposes, but paying particular attention in the case of bleeding disorders, pregnancy, breastfeeding or scheduled surgery.

Either way, this simple home brew that would help lower bad cholesterol is a mine of antioxidants.

