This single investment could retire you as a millionaire

Investing your savings to retire with a nice nest egg is everyone’s desire. Investing in stocks it can be a great choice, but this requires skill and some industry knowledge. Here is the easiest way to invest to retire a millionaire.

Achieve a capital of one million euros is a good goal for retirement? You have often heard that with the right strategy and the choice to invest in great stocks, you can grow your wealth enough and reach the retirement age of a millionaire. But what if you’re not particularly well versed in finance or stock picking? Or what if the idea of invest in stocks Does it scare you? Speaking of which, I have some good news.

You don’t need to be a financial genius or pick the right stocks that can grow your portfolio. What you may not know is that with a specific investment, there are good ones probability of accumulating one million euros or more in your life. Here’s where to invest to retire rich.

Rely on the power of the broad market

You will often hear that having a diversified mix of stocks could be a great way to increase wealth. But that means you have to spend hours and hours every month researching different companies digging into their financials. Rather, there is an easier way to earn money on the stock market, invest in S&P 500 index funds.

Index funds are types of passively managed investments that aim to follow different market benchmarks. For example, investing in an S&P 500 index fund means having a share of the 500 largest American companies listed on the stock exchange.

When people talk about the performance of the stock market as a whole, they often refer to the performance of the S&P 500 index. So if you invest your money in index funds whose goal is to track that index, there is a strong chance that you will do it quite well.

From its inception in 1926 to 2018, the S&P 500 Index produced an average annual return of 10% to 11%. This means that if you invest in S&P 500 index funds over a long period of time, there is a good chance you will enjoy similar returns.

Millionaire investment example

Let’s say you are able to invest 500 euros per month in S&P 500 index funds for a period of 40 years. With an average annual return of 10%, you will reach a final balance of approximately € 2.66 million. And even if you are able to invest that amount, but only 200 euros per month during that time period (40 years), you will still end up with over a million euros with the same return.

Of course, keep in mind that the S&P 500 may not deliver a 10% return every year. There could be years in which it loses value and years in which the performance is greater. But if you’re investing long-term, an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet for increasing retirement wealth or meeting your financial goals.

Prepare for financial security

When it comes to long-term investing, you have many choices. But it is worth considering investing at least some of your money in the broad market. Buying a S&P 500 index fund it is easier than selecting stocks on your own and at the same time offers the best diversification you can find in a single investment.

Three best S&P 500 index funds

These three major S&P 500 funds are extremely similar in composition as they all track the same index (S&P 500). All three exchange-traded funds (ETF), invest in the 500 stocks that make up the S&P 500 index and all have closely replicated the performance of the index itself:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

(VOO) iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

(IVV) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

There are negligible differences between the performance of the S&P 500 Index and each of these three funds that follow it. The S&P 500 slightly outperformed each fund, as would be expected considering each fund’s expense ratio.

Why do investors like S&P 500 index funds?

S&P 500 index funds have become incredibly popular with investors and the reasons are simple:

You own many companies : These funds allow you to own a stake in hundreds of shares, even if you only own a share of the index fund.

: These funds allow you to own a stake in hundreds of shares, even if you only own a share of the index fund. Diversification : This large collection of companies helps reduce risk through diversification. Poor company performance won’t do you much harm.

: This large collection of companies helps reduce risk through diversification. Poor company performance won’t do you much harm. Low cost : Index funds tend to be low-cost (low expense ratios) because they are passively managed, rather than actively managed.

: Index funds tend to be low-cost (low expense ratios) because they are passively managed, rather than actively managed. Solid performance : Your returns will effectively equal the performance of the S&P 500, which historically has been about 10% per year on average for long periods.

: Your returns will effectively equal the performance of the S&P 500, which historically has been on average for long periods. Easy to buy: it is much easier to invest in index funds than to buy single stocks, because it requires little time and no investment experience.

These are the main reasons why investors have turned to S&P 500 index funds.

This has been the performance of the S&P 500 since 1990

