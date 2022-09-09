This skeleton proves that 31,000 years ago limbs were amputated in medicine

Image : Maloney, et al/Nature

Humans have been practicing medical amputations much longer than we thought, as indicates now new research published this week in the magazine Nature . A group of scientists say they found a skeleton in Borneo 31. 000 years old of a young man who apparently had amputated the left foot for reasons of health. Surprisingly, the man recovered from the amputation and probably lived many More years suggesting that their community possessed advanced medical knowledge .

East discovery was made by a team of Indonesian and Australian archaeologists in 2020. They found the skeleton in the remote mountainous areas of the cave Liang Tebo Limestone, in East Kalimantan, an Indonesian province of the island of Borneo. to skeleton c The lower third of his left leg was clearly missing, but the team was surprised to see bony growths there, indicating that the leg had healed of reason of the amputation. The tests carried out indicated that the man lived about 31,000 years.

Scientists soon ruled out the possibility that the foot had been lost due to a accident or animal attack, since those events would likely have caused some marks easily distinguishable. Also they argue that it had not disappeared either a form of punishment, because the man’s body had been treated with respect after the operation and in his back burial . Everything points to the amputation was done to save or improve human life. And if so, would it become the oldest known medical amputation in humans and with dozens of thousands of years of difference from the previous case that we had known . The oldest example above came from a old man stone age farmer to the who had his left forearm amputated in France 7,000 years ago.

East discovery suggests many things about the hunter-gatherer society in which this man, say the authors. The amputation probably occurred during his childhood and had to be performed with care, as the subject did not bleed to death during the operation. . Since modern surgeries use antiseptics and antibiotics to prevent infections, it is possible that this group identified its natural precursors between the rich plant diversity of Borneo, perhaps in response to infections common to That they would have faced in this zone of rain forest. Lastly, given is a difficult terrain to traverse and that the man probably lived another six or nine years before he died, it is likely that the people around you will worry for him and help him adapt to your particular needs. On top of all this happened some 20,000 years before humans created permanent settlements regularly .

“This is an argument really solid that this person and his community had developed advanced medical knowledge as to be able to successfully amputate the lower part of the left leg of a child and allow him to not only survive the operation but also live a prosperous life in your environment ”, he said in a statement study author Tim Maloney, an archaeologist at Griffith University .

Now the team hopes to investigate whether the amputation ability of this group was something unique to people of this part of Southeast Asia or an example of complex medical knowledge that was most widespread among humans of this to time.