this Smart TV at an incredible price

Samsung’s high-end QLED televisions stand out for offering almost non-existent frames where practically the entire front of the television takes advantage of the screen. However, in the model that we have found on offer today, this philosophy is completely broken to offer a exclusive and original design. It is the The Frame range with a fairly wide frame, customizable, as well as modern and elegant. In short, a television that becomes a painting. An ideal option to enjoy our best photographs or works of art while we have a TV with the latest on the market.
Inorganic Quantum Dot Technology
The Frame televisions are capable of reproducing more than a billion colors thanks to this technology. When you’re not watching TV, with The Frame you’ll be able to choose from a multitude of works of art to play in the background so that your Smart TV goes completely unnoticed.
Installing a The Frame TV is quick and easy and comes with a Slim wall bracket included so you can fit it perfectly into any space. Also, use the OneConnect cable so that your external devices no longer have to be located next to the TV. This cable unifies all the connectivity and allows a cleaner and tidier environment around the Smart TV.
On the other hand, Quantum HDR10 + technology highlights details and contrast to enhance an incredible experience in each image. It comes with a single ecological remote control to control all your connected devices and works with solar energy and/or USB. Samsung’s accessibility section allows anyone to view content on TV without difficulty.
Powerful 4K processor with AI
The SmartTV Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K offers an immersive visual experience with more precise and optimized images. Artificial Intelligence is in charge of analyzing and improving each pixel, reaching 4K quality, regardless of the original resolution of the content.
This Smart TV is capable of adjusting the brightness and contrast of the screen based on the light that exists at all times in a room. As for sound, Spacefit Sound technology analyzes the room environment to adjust parameters until an optimal sound setting is achieved.
In short, a smart TV that combines an impressive design with the latest technology in the Smart TV segment on the market. The recommended price of Samsung The Frame QLED 4K 43 “is 699 euros, however, today we find it with a 17% discount that leaves it in €579.99 on Amazon. A good opportunity if you are looking for your new television to also be a complement to decorate your home.
The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.