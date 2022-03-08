this Smart TV at an incredible price

Samsung’s high-end QLED televisions stand out for offering almost non-existent frames where practically the entire front of the television takes advantage of the screen. However, in the model that we have found on offer today, this philosophy is completely broken to offer a exclusive and original design. It is the The Frame range with a fairly wide frame, customizable, as well as modern and elegant. In short, a television that becomes a painting. An ideal option to enjoy our best photographs or works of art while we have a TV with the latest on the market.

Inorganic Quantum Dot Technology

The Frame televisions are capable of reproducing more than a billion colors thanks to this technology. When you’re not watching TV, with The Frame you’ll be able to choose from a multitude of works of art to play in the background so that your Smart TV goes completely unnoticed.

Installing a The Frame TV is quick and easy and comes with a Slim wall bracket included so you can fit it perfectly into any space. Also, use the OneConnect cable so that your external devices no longer have to be located next to the TV. This cable unifies all the connectivity and allows a cleaner and tidier environment around the Smart TV.