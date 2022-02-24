this Smart TV costs 2,000 euros less

The television integrates sound and image, providing a immersive audiovisual experience and delivers crisp, clear images with darker blacks and brighter whites, thanks to HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ support.

The Hisense 88L5VG video projector uses a 88 inch cellular bionic sound panel as a speaker, with more than 100,000 audio units integrated into the screen that gives you an immersive audiovisual experience with a 360º Dolby Atmos sound field, with a maximum volume of 90 dB and powerful and vibrant bass sounds of 50 Hz.

The Hisense 88L5VG which more than a Smart TV to use is really an impressive laser projector that has its own sonic screen, today it has a 44% discount which represents a saving of neither more nor less than 2,000 euros in its price.

It is based on the projection technique of DLP-lamp, which offers better images with more detail, in addition to having greater durability and long-term reliability with lower consumption since it does not need diode warm-up times. The accuracy of its laser light source exceeds the Rec.709 standard 4K UHD color gamut.

It uses a blue laser light source to deliver sharp, precise images with stunning detail, while avoiding unwanted light scatter and offering a more natural viewing experience.

Connectivity and access to apps

This Smart TV has are the operating system VIDAA U from Hisense, which will offer you quick and easy access to specific applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Foxxum, Rakuten TV, Youtube or DAZN.

It has all kinds of connections that we may need to have on hand, including 4 x HDMI 2.0 (one ARC), 2 x USB 2.0, VGA port, RJ45 Ethernet input, Bluetooth, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac wireless connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5GHz ) and much more.

It is currently at an irresistible price within the magnitude of quantities that are handled for televisions of this high range. In El Corte Inglés it reduces its price from 4,499 euros to €2,499 which is almost half off for a limited time, the lowest price on the market. Since the screen alone is valued at 1,500 euros, you will better understand why we consider this bargain if you can afford it.

Bearing in mind that we are still talking about a significant amount, you will be happy to know that you can split your payment with free financing without expenses or interest if you get her until today, February 23. The price includes optional removal of the old one, as well as official installation by Hisense after contact via e-mail.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.