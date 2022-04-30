This Samsung Smart TV has everything you need for home: 4K UHD resolution, 55 inches and a great discount. We tell you its main assets.

The television is one of the usual elements in the living room and in other rooms at home. We no longer only use it to watch the TV channels, we also like it too access platforms such as Netflix or HBO Max to watch series and movies whenever we want. In addition, we also choose larger, higher resolution televisions.

If you need a Smart TV for home, we are going to allow the license of recommend a good alternative that brings together very important features: large size, very good sharpness, operating system to download apps and, finally, a great discount. It’s about the Samsung AU8005 55-inch, with 4K UHD resolutionwhich you can buy on Amazon for about 500 euros, and even less. Next, we tell you why the purchase of this smart TV is so worth it.

Samsung 55AU8005 TV, an excellent option for home

When you buy the Samsung AU8005 you get a very nice tv for living room, or for that place where you are going to place it. Of course, you must take into account that it is 55 inches, that is, it is quite large and, therefore, you need a large free space. Straight lines dominate its designgiving it a very elegant look in black.

Let’s go to the most important thing, the screen. As we have already anticipated, it has a panel of 4K UltraHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) 55 inches which looks great. It is not surprising, because Samsung TVs have accustomed us to a high level. It also has HDR10+ support and Crystal Processor 4K processor to achieve that good image quality that we are looking for.

Nice design, good image and sound quality, your favorite streaming apps… This smart TV is a very good purchase.

With this Samsung Smart TV you will not only be able to see the content well, you will also listen to it like a movie thanks to the 20W speaker which integrates If you want to watch something other than traditional television channels, you can do it without problems thanks to the Tizen operating system. In this way, you can download apps from your favorite streaming platforms. On the other hand, you can control its operation through voice, since Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant are available.

When it comes to connectivity, the 55-inch Samsung AU8005 that we recommend has everything you need, starting with Wi-Fi 5 to connect it to the home network and Bluetooth 5.2 to be able to pair some of your devices. Also has three HDMI ports and two USB portsamong other options.

As a conclusion, this smart TV is a great choice for home, you will not miss any essential features. You can buy the 55-inch Samsung AU8005 Smart TV with 4K resolution on Amazon, MediaMartk and the Samsung store for a recommended retail price of 719 euros. Of course, remember that in these stores it stars discounts of 200 euros, and even more.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

