this Smart TV plummets its price

We refer to the 65” Sony KD-65X85J Smart TV with a 4K HDR X1 processor, 4K X-Reality Pro and Triluminos Pro that achieve maximum quality and colors more faithful to real life. A processor that uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and increase detail. Capable of detecting color saturation, hue and brightness to reproduce natural tones in every detail. Its recommended price is 1,399 euros, but today you can get it at the Corte Inglés online store for 840.65 euros.

A mesmerizing viewing experience

Sony’s exclusive Ambient Optimization technology with light sensor automatically adjusts the sound and picture to the conditions of the environment where the TV is placed at any given time. In conventional televisions, the brightness remains at the same level regardless of the light that is in the room at that moment, but this Smart TV knows how to adapt automatically to offer the best visual experience. It also has sound optimization. This TV detects objects and reproduces an optimized sound. In addition, you can enjoy the movie thrill in your living room thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that fill scenes with realism while flooding the room with immersive surround sound.

A 4K X-Reality Pro LED panel with 65 inches with a screen diagonal of 165 cm in which you can enjoy your favorite series and movies in 4K, even improving the quality of those images recorded in 2K or Full HD thanks to its exclusive database. In addition, Motionflow XR technology innovation inserts additional frames into the originals and compares key visual factors in successive frames for a sharper view of the contents.