This smartphone has 18 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage

It’s been a while since the red magic 7 they are official and are for sale in countries like China. Today we have very good news for users who were waiting for the most powerful version of the new generation. The Redmagic 7 Pro More Spectacular has just gone on sale. This device accumulates a most special hardware with 18 GB of RAM, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a design that few can boast of. It may be the smartphone most interesting of all 2022!

This is what the most impressive mobile of 2022 looks like

The first thing we should highlight about this version is that its design is transparent. Yes, the back is translucent and it is possible to see the components inside. It is quite curious to see the RGB fan that you have installed and also other of the most important components.

It doesn’t make it more powerful or evolve it, but it does give it a amazing look that few devices can boast this year. The flat frames and the screen with hardly any bezels complete a spectacular design.

A list of features that leaves you speechless

The manufacturer has decided to include the most brutal hardware in the most attractive design. East Redmagic 7 Pro It has several of the most spectacular components in the entire market. It does not lack detail and each of its sections will leave you more surprised than the previous one.

6.8-inch screen: FullHD+ Image refresh rate: 120Hz Touch refresh rate: 720 Hz Panel AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

18 GB of RAM

1TB of internal storage

64+8+2 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera (under the screen)

Metal and glass body

Fan for active cooling

Mechanical triggers to play

5,000mAh battery

android 12

This device is sold in a single version of 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The company indicates that fast charging, which comes with the included charger, allows you to recharge 100% of the battery in just 15 minutes.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most spectacular smartphones of 2022, which is not yet available for purchase outside of China. In its country of origin it has been put up for sale for about 1,070 euros or about 1,180 dollars. What do you think? would it be you smartphone TOP 1?